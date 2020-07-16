University of Agriculture Faisalabad approves degree programmes

UrduPoint.com
Thu 16th July 2020 | 11:20 PM

The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Academic Council has approved the different degree programmes

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Academic Council has approved the different degree programmes.

The approval was given in a meeting held here on Thursday which was presided over by UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf. Registrar Umar Saeed Qadri presented the agenda.

The degree programmes which were approved include BS( Hons) Human Nutrition and Dietetics at UAF Sub Campus Toba Tek Singh; BSc (Hons) food Sciences and Technology Programme at Burewala Sub-campus; BS ( Physic) and BS(Botany) at Burewala Sub-campus; BS Poultry Science at UAF Main Campus; M.

Phil Mathematics at Main Campus and MSc (Hons) Food Technology .

The other programmes approved for Okara Sub-campus include MSc (Hons) Agronomy; MSc (Hons) Plant Breeding and Genetics; MSc ( Plant Pathology) MSc (Hons) Horticulture; MSc (Hons) Soil Sciences; MSc (Hons) Environmental Sciences; MSc (Hons) Agri Extension; M.Phil in Chemistry, Botany, Mathematics, Physics, and Zoology.

