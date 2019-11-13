UrduPoint.com
University Of Agriculture Faisalabad Arranges Food Exhibition

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 08:37 PM

The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) on Wednesday arranged a food and live cooking exhibition

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) on Wednesday arranged a food and live cooking exhibition.

The exhibition was held by Institute of Food Science and Technology of the UAF in collaboration with Gothm College.

Dean UAF Food Sciences Dr Masood Sadiq Butt inaugurated the expo while Director General National Institute of Food Sciences and Technology Dr Nuzhat Huma, Incharge Home Sciences Dr Ayesha Riaz, Dr Ali, and others were also present.

The students displayed their cooking dishes at the expo.

