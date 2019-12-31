UrduPoint.com
University Of Agriculture Faisalabad Awarded 5 PhD Degrees In December

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 06:40 PM

University of Agriculture Faisalabad awarded 5 PhD degrees in December

The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) awarded five PhD degrees during December 2019

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) awarded five PhD degrees during December 2019.

A spokesman for the university told APP here on Tuesday that with the award of five PhD degrees, the number of PhD Club of the UAF had risen to 1,865.

Among the scholars include Sultana Anwar, daughter of Muhammad Anwar from the Centre of Agricultural Biochemistry and Biotechnology, Nazia Khalid, daughter of Khalid Masood from the National Institute of food Science and Technology, Muhammad Nadeem, son of Muhammad Yunas from the National Institute of Food Science and Technology, Muhammad Zahid Rashid, son of Rashid Ahmed from the Institute of Horticultural Sciences and Quratul Ain, daughter of Nasir Ahmad Moman from the Department of Chemistry UAF.

