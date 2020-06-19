UrduPoint.com
University Of Agriculture Faisalabad Conducts Online Mid-term Exam Successfully

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 04:54 PM

University of Agriculture Faisalabad conducts online mid-term exam successfully

The University of Agriculture Faisalabad successfully conducted an online midterm examination, in which 94.6 percent of students appeared

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :The University of Agriculture Faisalabad successfully conducted an online midterm examination, in which 94.6 percent of students appeared.

This was stated by UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf while chairing the meeting of Graduate Studies Research board held at Syndicate Room here Friday.

He said that mid-term examination was carried out through google forum, google room and Learning Management System. He said amid the situation of COVID-19, it is essential to shift to online examinations to carry on the academic activities.

He said that to make the examination successful, mock tests were also conducted to overcome the difficulties in the examinations.

He said that a strategy was being devised to provide an opportunity to those students who could not appear in midterm examination owing to internet connectivity issues etc.

He said that students were encouraged to submit the GS-10 through online. He said that those students who could not submit their GS-10 in this semester could submit form online till June 26 with late fee.

He said that amid the coronavirus situation, online classes enabled the students to study at homes. He said that students got their courses work, lectures and other reading material online.

He said online classes helped the students to carry on their academic work as an initiative to encourage social distancing.

He said that Learning Management Systems, YouTube, and Zoom etc were being used by the faculty and students.

Registrar Umar Saeed Qadri and Director Graduate Studies Dr Ejaz AhmadWarriach spoke on the occasion.

