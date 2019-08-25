UrduPoint.com
University Of Agriculture Faisalabad Develops Indigenous Liquid Fertilizer Machine

Sun 25th August 2019 | 12:44 AM

University of Agriculture Faisalabad develops indigenous liquid fertilizer machine

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ):The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) scientists have developed indigenous liquid fertilizer machine by applying reverse engineering. The cost of the machine is half than the imported one.

The imported machine is available in market for Rs 4 million whereas indigenous machine cost stands at Rs 1.8 million. The machine is developed by Dr Junaid Nawaz of the Water Management Research Station of the university.

Inaugurating the machine, UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf said that it is the need of the hour to develop the indigenous machinery to reduce the cost and make it available for the farming community at the affordable price.

He said that the country agrarian production can be doubled with the adoption of the modern trends. He said that Technology Development Fund of the Higher Education Commission was a hallmark step to promote the innovative ideas.

He said that traditional way of the farming was the hindrance to get the fruits of our potential agriculture. He said that academia-industry linkages would pave the way for the building up the knowledge based economy.

He added that the agriculture was the backbone of the economy that was contributing 20 per cent to our gross domestic product. He also planted a sapling there as a step of Green Pakistan drive. He said that university had set up the target of planting 5 lakh plants.

He was flanked by Director Water Management Abdul Khaliq, Project Partner Anjum Sharif, Muhammad Daraz, Dr Adnan, Ahmad Waqas while Secretary to VC Muhammad Jamil was also present on the occasion.

