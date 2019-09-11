University of Agriculture Faisalabad extends date for admission

The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) have extended the online application date for postgraduate admission up to September 17 for PhD, MPhil, MA/ MSc, MS and MBA programmes

According to Director Graduate Studies, the applicants can submit their forms in the main campus and sub-campuses.

In the PhD programmes, candidate with 70 per cent GRE test can apply whereas candidates interested in MS/MPhil programmes should get 50 per cent in GRE test and for the MA/MSC no entry test is required.