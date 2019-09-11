University Of Agriculture Faisalabad Extends Date For Admission
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 07:43 PM
The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) have extended the online application date for postgraduate admission up to September 17 for PhD, MPhil, MA/ MSc, MS and MBA programmes
According to Director Graduate Studies, the applicants can submit their forms in the main campus and sub-campuses.
In the PhD programmes, candidate with 70 per cent GRE test can apply whereas candidates interested in MS/MPhil programmes should get 50 per cent in GRE test and for the MA/MSC no entry test is required.