University of Agriculture Faisalabad produces 1851 PhDs to date

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) -:University of Agriculture Faisalabad UAF ) issued degrees to 12 PhD scholars including seven women during last month which has raised total number of PhDs from UAF to 1851.

A spokesman of the university told APP here on Monday that on the recommendations of the external examiners and after fulfilling all the requirements, the Vice Chancellor UAF issued directives to issue PhD degrees to 12 scholars who passed their final examinations for the degree of Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) 2019.

The scholars including are: Muhammad Bilal Ayyub s/o Muhammad Ayyub, from the Department of Entomology, Farah Gul d/o Muhammad Azhar, from the Department of Botany, Naila Fatima Zubair d/o Ch.

Zubair Khawar, from the Department of Chemistry, Anum Ishaq d/o Muhammad Ishaq, from the National Institute of food Science and Technology, Muhammad Hanif s/o Faiz Muhammad, from the Department of Zoology, Wildlife and Fisheries, Abdul Jabbar s/o Muhammad Saeed from the Department of Plant Pathology, Saba Aslam d/o Muhammad Aslam from the Department of Chemistry, Anam Moosa d/o Muhammad Moosa from the Department of Plant Pathology, Saima Naz d/o Muhammad Ashraf, from the National Institute of Food Science and Technology, Qamar Shahzad Anjum s/o Bashir Ahmad, from the Institute of Horticultural Sciences, Sobia Jabeen d/o Muhammad Hussain, from the Department of Chemistry and Usman Iqbal s/o Muhammad Iqbal,from the Department of Irrigation and Drainage,UAF.