University of Agriculture Faisalabad to auction cafeteria, canteens, shops for one year lease

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :University of Agriculture UAF ) has decided to auction its cafeteria, canteens, shops and kiosks at its Community College of Postgraduate Agriculture Research Station (PARS) Jhang Road here on October 28.

UAF spokesman said that the auction will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the office of Principal Community College and the cafeteria, canteens and shops will be auctioned for one year lease.

More information in this regard can be obtained from the office of Principal Community College Jhang Road, he added.