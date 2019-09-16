UrduPoint.com
University Of Agriculture Faisalabad To Hold Stakeholders' Meeting

Mon 16th September 2019

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) is going to organize a stakeholders' meeting on 'sustainable cotton production and its decline issues' here on September 20.

The Department of Entomology UAF in collaboration with the Punjab Agricultural Research board (PARB) and Pakistan Central Cotton Committee will organize the meeting at Syndicate Hall of the university.

Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Syed Fakhar Imam Shah and former Federal minister Jahangir Khan Tareen would be the chief guests on the occasion.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ashraf would host the meeting while Focal Person of the meeting Prof. Dr. Muhammad Jalal Arif who had conducted three surveys in the province to determine the major causes behind low cotton production will open the discussion as keynote speaker.

Stakeholders including progressive farmers, researchers, government functionaries, people from pesticides companies, office bearers of farmer's organizations will attend the meeting.

