University of Agriculture Faisalabad to not hold entry test for admission

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) will not hold entry test this year for admissions in undergraduate programs while the admissions will be made on the basis of first-year results.

Chairing a meeting of UAF Deans' Committee at Syndicate Room, UAF Vice Chancellor Dr. Muhammad Ashraf said that amid current scenario, online classes are in full swing, enabling the students to study at homes.

He said that students are getting their courses work, lectures and other reading material online at their homes that will not disrupt their academic activities.

He said that online classes will help students to carry on their academic work as an initiative to encourage social distancing. He said that different learning management system, YouTube, LMS, and Zoom, etc. are being used by the faculty and students.

The meeting also decided that online final examinations for ongoing semesters will be held from June 22. The training of teaching faculty for conducting online examinations for ongoing semesters will be carried out from June 08.