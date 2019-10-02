University of Agriculture Faisalabad to offer M.Phil from next year

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Academic Council has approved M.Phil (Mass Communication) program that would likely to be offered from next academic year

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :University of Agriculture UAF ) Academic Council has approved M.Phil (Mass Communication) program that would likely to be offered from next academic year.

Academic Council was chaired by UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf at New Senate Hall. He said that media had played a pivotal role for the uplift of the country and to address the grievances of a common man.

He said the Mass Communication program at the UAF will provide an opportunity to students to get quality, modern and practical knowledge.

Dr Ashraf said that university was making headway to find its space among the top 500 universities of the globe in the world acclaimed rankings.

He said that the Quality Enhancement Cell of the varsity was taking measures to ensure quality research work at par with international standards.

He directed the UAF scientists to develop the quality seed resilient to climate changes. He said that more than 90 percent of farming community comprises small farmers who cannot afford cost-intensive machinery. Value addition from which we can earn heavy foreign exchange was negligible in our agriculture trade.

He said that UAF scientists should increase their research work and come up with tangible results to fight the challenges. He directed the teaching community to ensure the quality education and sharpen the skills of the students so that they can compete with the rest of the world.

Registrar Muhammad Hussain presented the agenda.