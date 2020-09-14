University of Agriculture Faisalabad to start classes from Tuesday

The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) will start classes from Tuesday, Sept 15, for students of MSc(H), MS, MPhil and PhDs in the first phase

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) will start classes from Tuesday, Sept 15, for students of MSc(H), MS, MPhil and PhDs in the first phase.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asif Tanveer has directed officers concerned to ensure foolproof arrangements in this regard.

He said that the UAF has adopted all standard operating procedures (SOPs) to combat coronavirus pandemic. Amid COVID-19, the UAF was adopting hybrid teaching and learning system.

He said that in the first phase, UAF will open its classrooms for students of third semester and onwards for M.Phil, MS and M.Sc. (H), and PhDs. Online classes will however continue for rest of the students of different undergraduate and postgraduate programs.

He said that social distance was being ensured at classrooms, hostels and dining areas.

He was of the view that UAF took the lead in adopting online classes from March when the corona pandemic hit the country. He said that the disinfect process was carried out in classrooms, hotels, and other areas to fight against the pandemic.

He said that all tools including the Zooms, LMS system and other social media were used to continue journey of academic and other research activities.

UAF has developed its own sanitiser, and facemasks as per international standards, he added.