University Of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Arranges Written Test For EW Program

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 03, 2023 | 07:52 PM

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) arranged written test for English Works (EW) program here on Tuesday.

Hundreds of students participated in the test for polishing English proficiency and entrepreneurship skills among the students

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that EW program was sponsored by the Regional English Language Office (RELO), US Department of State for the workforce development of students from the underprivileged community of age group 17 to 25 years through enhancing their English proficiency and entrepreneurship skills.

He said that more than 3000 students had applied for EW program due to which the UAF had made extensive arrangements for their test.

He said that the successful students would attend free of cost classes for 6 months at UAF Main Campus and UAF PARS Campus.

These candidates would also receive some stipend and American certification at conclusion of the program, he added.

