University Of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Awarded 14 PhD Degrees In One Month

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 05:15 PM

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) awarded 14 PhD degrees in one month

The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) produced 15 PhD scholars including 7 females during the past fortnight and now the number of its PhD club has risen up to 1,839

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) produced 15 PhD scholars including 7 females during the past fortnight and now the number of its PhD club has risen up to 1,839.

A spokesman for the university told APP here on Monday that the scholars include Anum Sahar D/o Muhammad Sarwar Ejaz from the Department of Chemistry, Faculty of Sciences, Usama Bin Ajmal S/o Muhammad Ajmal from the Department of Farm Machinery & Power, Faculty of Agricultural Engineering and Technology, Ali Raza S/o Muhammad Yaqoob from the Department of Farm Machinery & Power, Faculty of Agricultural Engineering and Technology.

Muhammad Zeshan Ahmed S/o Addalat Hussain from the Department of Plant Pathology, Faculty of Agriculture, Muhammad Irfan Sohail S/o Muhammad Zafar from the Institute of Soil and Environmental Sciences, Faculty of Agriculture, Sarvet Jehan D/o Ilamud Din from the Institute of Soil and Environmental Sciences, Faculty of Agriculture, Rana Tajammal Hasnain S/o Rana Muhammad Younes from the Institute of Horticultural Sciences, Faculty of Agriculture.

Hafiz Muhammad Usman Aslam S/o Muhammad Aslam from the Department of Plant Pathology, Faculty of Agriculture, Khunsa Khakwani D/o Basheer Ahmad from the Department of Plant Breeding and Genetics, Faculty of Agriculture, Madiha Ramzan D/o Muhammad Ramzan from the Department of Plant Breeding and Genetics, Faculty of Agriculture, Nazia Ehsan D/o Bashir Ahmad Ehsan from the Department of Zoology, Wildlife and Fisheries, Faculty of Sciences.

Sehrish Ijaz D/o Ijazur Rehman Javaid from the Centre of Agricultural Biochemistry and Biotechnology, Faculty of Agriculture, Rana Arif Manzoor Khan S/o Rana Manzoor Ahmad Khan from the Department of Plant Breeding and Genetics, Faculty of Agriculture, Muhammad Ibrahim Shahid S/o Manzoor Hussain from the Department of Entomology, Faculty of Agriculture, Sadia Nawaz D/o Fazal Dad from the Department of Rural Sociology, Faculty of Social Sciences were included among the degree receipents.

