University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) PhD club jumps to 1798

Muhammad Irfan 39 seconds ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 04:41 PM

The number of PhD club of University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) rose to 1798 with the award of PhD degrees to 11 more scholars including 4 females during last one month

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) : The number of PhD club of University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) rose to 1798 with the award of PhD degrees to 11 more scholars including 4 females during last one month.

A spokesman of the university told APP here on Wednesday that on the recommendations of the external examiners and after fulfilling all the requirements, the Vice Chancellor UAF has issued directives to issue PhD degrees to 11 scholars who have passed their final examinations for the degree of Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) 2019.

Among the scholars include Muhammad Siddique Raza from the National Institute of food Science and Technology, Muhammad Rizwan from the Department of Plant Breeding and Genetics, Sonia Munir from the Department of Plant Breeding and Genetics, Farah Anjum from the Department of Physics, Hafiz Muhammad Safdar Khan from the Department of Structures and Environmental Engineering, Shahzad Tahir from the Department of Agronomy, Ana Aslam from the Institute of Soil and Environmental Sciences, Munaza Naseem from the Institute of Soil and Environmental Sciences, Hassan Ali Farooq from the Department of Zoology, Wildlife and Fisheries, Tariq Mahmood from the Department of Zoology, Wildlife and Fisheries and SalmanMushtaq from the Institute of Horticultural Sciences.

