University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) providing scholarships to 8,000 students: VC

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) is providing scholarships to 8,000 deserving and meritorious students to help them get higher education and excel in life, said UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Muhammad Sarwar Khan.

He was talking to Higher Education Commission (HEC) Monitoring and Evaluation Expert (YDC) Saad Zafar Sadiq and Syed Waqar Hussain from the Prime Minister Youth Initiative Office.

Dr. Muhammad Aslam (Director) and Waqar Akbar Khan (Assistant Director) from the Directorate of Financial Assistance and University Advancement, UAF was also present during the meeting.

Dr. Muhammad Sarwar Khan said the university by design admits students on rural-urban quota with a special focus on agriculture. He said that many of the students hail from low-income classes and it is difficult for them to pay the fees. Therefore, the university with the financial support of the Federal and provincial governments and philanthropists is taking all possible measures for the noble cause, he added.

He said that under Chief Minister Honhaar's Undergraduate Scholarship Program, 1,890 UAF students in the first semester benefited from it. Saad Zafar Sadiq and Waqar appreciated the university's role in sharpening the skills of students and ensuring quality education that would open up a new avenue of progress.

They said that under the Prime Minister Youth Initiative, an AI-generated career counselling platform is also being launched. Dr. Muhammad Aslam said that the university is providing scholarships worth Rs.500 million out of which more than Rs.300 million are being received from the government.

He said that under the directorate scholarship, internship, work-study, fee deferment, and other programs are in full swing.