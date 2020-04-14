University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) set up relief fund

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) : University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has established a relief fund to help deserving people affected in the current situation of coronavirus.

For this purpose Faculty of Food Nutrition and Food Sciences donated a cheque of one lakh and nineteen hundred rupees for the fund. The cheque was presented to UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf by the Faculty Dean Dr Masood Sadiq Butt.

UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf directed Food and Nutrition Faculty to launch awareness campaign regarding healthy food and nutrition to boost the immune system which can fight coronavirus attack.

He said that UAF distributed 130 food packs among the poor segment of UAF community.

He appreciated that online classes were in full swing to enable students study at home. He said that UAF had capacity to lecture 2000 students at a time online.

Briefing the vice chancellor, Dr Masood Sadiq Butt ,referring to healthy diet,said that fruits such as guava, strawberry, carrot, garlic, ginger, peppermint, mulberry, lemon, etc. were easily available at affordable prices and people must add these items in their diet plan.He said that poor segments of the society can use the lemon which is full of vitamin-C.

"Awareness campaign on the social media would be launched on nutrition and its vital link with immunity shortly",he said.