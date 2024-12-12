University Of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Stages Zarai Mela
University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) staged one-day Zarai Mela, featuring the latest agricultural technology and folk culture that attracted farmers, locals, researchers, students and industry professionals
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) staged one-day Zarai Mela, featuring the latest agricultural technology and folk culture that attracted farmers, locals, researchers, students and industry professionals.
The event was aimed at showcasing the latest agricultural technologies and practices to boost productivity, and promote our rich culture.
Agri Tourism Club and Senior Tutor Office organized the event while former Governor Punjab Lt General (retired) Khalid Mabool flanked by UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan inaugurated the Mela where more than 100 stalls were put on the display.
A large number of people thronged the university to enjoy the colorful festivity that featured innovative farming technology, crops varieties, live pottery, books, handicrafts and food.
One-day national tent pegging championship was also arranged as part of the festival in which 300 horse-riders took part.
Speaking on the occasion, Chief Guest Khalid Maqbool said that the agriculture sector was backbone of our economy and modern trends adaptation in this sector was prerequisite to increase per acre production and alleviate property. He said that UAF had played a pivotal role in uplifting the agriculture sector by bringing innovation and reaching out to the farming community.
He said that marvelous contribution of the university had resulted in producing trained manpower, valuable research work and benefiting the sector. He said that the nations who set aside their culture vanish from the map of the world. He stressed the need to inculcate our rich culture and values in the young generation and such a platform helps promote our precious culture to maintain our distinction.
Prof Dr. Sarwar Khan emphasized the importance of such events as they play a vital role in bridging the gap between research institutions and farmers. It also provides an opportunity to the people to take a break from monotonous routine and refresh themselves. He called for disseminating the modern agricultural trends that will not only help ensure food security but also improve the economic condition of the rural population. He said that the university was committed for the agricultural uplift and spreading our valuable culture among the people.
Meanwhile, Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan also inaugurated tent pegging while tent pegging Chief Organizer Dr. Muhammad Riaz Virk, Convener Rana Aamir Saeed and Dr. Shahid Ibn Zameer were also present on the occasion.
The rider hanging halfway down while galloping with high speed to lift the piece of wood with a spear remained a source of attraction for the speculators.
