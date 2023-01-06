University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) to hold seminar on PTRIA

UrduPoint.com

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) will hold a seminar on Punjab Transparency and Right to Information Act (PTRIA) 2013 on January 11 at New Senate Hall.

UAF spokesman said that UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan will preside over the seminar while Chief Information Commissioner Punjab Mehboob Qadir Shah will be chief guest on the occasion.

Information Commissioner Shoukat Ali, Director Awareness and Training Punjab Information Commission Muhammad Nouman Nazir, Registrar PIC Qadeer Ahmad and Public Information Officer UAF/ PO PRP Dr Jalal Arif will also speak on the occasion.

The seminar is meant to create awareness about the RTI among the general public as a step towards transparency.

