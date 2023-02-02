University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) to demonstrate new soybean varieties

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) in collaboration with industry will set up 100 demonstration/trial spots of approved and UAF developed new varieties of soybean at farmer's fields in order to promote its cultivation which will help lower down import bill and increase farmers' income.

This was stated by UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan while addressing the National Soybean Dialogues arranged at the Center for Advanced Studies in Agriculture and Food Security UAF here.

He said, "We have to curtail misconception about the GM crops prevailing in some segment of the society. The GM/non GM both varieties will help address the challenges of food insecurity".

He said that the country is importing edible oil of $4 billion. Therefore, promotion of soybean and other oil-seed crops is imperative to cater to domestic needs, he said, adding that the soybean is also an essential item of poultry feed as the poultry sector is playing an important role in coping with malnutrition issue.

He said that the country of 220 million people is importing essential commodities worth $10 billion per annum. It is extremely important to dispel unfounded misgivings against scientifically, environmentally and economically viable technologies. The law of the land permits introduction of GM-crops including soybean. There are unfair hurdles that need to be removed, he added.

He said that around 70 countries are growing GM crops commercially over an estimated area of 190 million hectare. Nearly all countries in the world are trading in GM commodities/ soybean and GM products.

North America, major commodity producing countries in South America, China, India and Australia are commercial hubs of GM crops. The GM crops are not only cheaper and safer to grow but also environment friendly, he added.

He said that the soybean story is no different than the cotton and corn examples. A major yield breakthrough in corn has occurred due to the introduction of hybrid seed which can be further galvanised and made cost-effective by using GM hybrids containing a stack of useful genes, he added.

Director General (DG) Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI) Dr. Muhammad Nawaz said that tangible research work on the agriculture is being carried out that will help food security. Such dialogues are need of the hour to flourish the sector, he added.

Dr Zaheer Ahmad of UAF said that the university is working on 5000 lines of the soybean. He said that the demonstration at the farmer fields will prove a millstone to flourish the crop at the national level.

Research Associate Dr Nehal Ahmad Khan said that the recommendation of the meeting/dialogue will come up in the shape of policy paper. He said that the dialogues were arranged to provide a platform to the all stakeholders to address the issue.

Dr Khalid Shouq said that academia-industry linkages would bring a tangible change and a step toward knowledge-based economy.

Pakistan Poultry Association President Muhammad Ashraf, stakeholders from industry, policy makers and representatives of government and research institutes participated in the dialogue.