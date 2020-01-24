University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) to provide certified seeds of crops to farming community

(@FahadShabbir)

The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) will provide certified seeds of different crops to the farming community from the next Rabi season, This was said by UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf while addressing the academic council meeting here Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) : The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) will provide certified seeds of different crops to the farming community from the next Rabi season, This was said by UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf while addressing the academic council meeting here Friday.

The meeting also approved the nomination of Principal Estate Management Dr Qamar Bilal and Dr Farzana Rizvi as members of the Discipline Committee.

He was of the view that the university had chalked out a comprehensive plan to work on seed development that would not only increase productivity but also help alleviate poverty.

Talking about other issues, he said that University would establish a scientific and professional skills development cell.

He lauded steps of the government for the launching of "Kamyab Jawan Programme".