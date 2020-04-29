University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir planes to start online classes

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) has made all preparations to start online study classes for its students to save their academic year through modern technology, said a spokesman of the University here on Wednesday.

Spokesman Israr Naqvi in a media release said that initial arrangements had been finalized for online classes after a video conference of Vice Chancellor with high ups of Higher education commission (HEC) and material had been designed for the purpose.

News release said that faculty members are being trained for the use of modern digital technology to achieve the target and examinations would also be conducted soon after the betterment in the situation of Covid- 19 pandemic.

The University has prepared a new academic cylinder by shortening the period of semester from march onward to save the academic year of the students, news released added.