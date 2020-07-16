UrduPoint.com
University Of Engineering And Technology Announces Deadline For Entry Tests

The University of Engineering and Technology (UET) has announced the final date for combined entry tests for admission to BSc Engineering and BSc Engineering Technology across Punjab

According to a spokesperson here on Thursday, the already registered students could take the entrance test.

The mock tests for undergraduate programmes would be held on July 27 and 28, while the entrance tests would be held from August 3 to 6.

The spokesperson said that the Admit cards of the students had been updated for their participation in the entrance test. Students taking the test could download and reprint the new updated admit cards from the university web portal. It should be noted that the date of entry test was changed due to prevalent COVID-19 and lockdown situation, he added.

