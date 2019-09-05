University of Engineering and Technology organises a seminar on semiconductor industry

(@FahadShabbir)

The University of Engineering and Technology (UET), in collaboration with Lampro Mellon organisation, organised a seminar, here on Thursday on Semiconductor Industry in Pakistan RISC-V, based SoC design and employment opportunities

According to a spokesperson, the purpose of the seminar was to create awareness among the graduates regarding Micro-electronics and Chip design technology which was one of the most advanced technologies that require specialised training.

Addressing the seminar, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar said, "This year, for the first time a course was being conducted in Pakistan to promote the semi-conductor industry and the first badge would be consisted of 200 graduates." He said that the course would cost Rs 1 million per student, while 50 UET students, who will pass the Lampro Mellon entrance test, would be provided free of cost training which would benefited Rs 50 million adding after completing the training students will find good job opportunities around the world.

He said, "The UET wants to produce graduates from Lahore, who will be giving proper attention to semi-conductor industry and will be able to setup their own industries.

It will not only reduce unemployment but also create new employment opportunities.

Chairman PHEC Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid assured full support from Higher education Department in this regard. He said this was a golden opportunity for students of the UET and they should avail it.

Other speakers said that the semiconductor market was now valued at $500 billion and growing with year on year growth rate of 6.49%. China wants to indigenously design 70% by 2025.

At the end of seminar, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar distributed souvenirs among guests.

Vice Chancellor MNS-UET Multan Prof Engr Dr Aamir Ijaz, Vice Chancellor UET-Taxila Prof Dr Mohammad Inayatullah Khan, CEO Lampro Mellon Dr Sabahat Rafique, CEO Lampro Mellon Dr Jaffer, Registrar UET Muhammad Asif and Director KICS Prof Dr Waqar Mahmood attended the seminar. Whereas CEO SiFive Dr Naveed Shairwani from California joined the session on skype video call and gave a lecture on the project.