UrduPoint.com

University Of Engineering And Technology (UET) Introduces New Admission Policy

Muhammad Irfan Published January 23, 2023 | 05:49 PM

University of Engineering and Technology (UET) introduces new admission policy

The University of Engineering and Technology (UET) has introduced a new admission policy, students will now be able to register for the UET entry test on a first-year basis

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ):The University of Engineering and Technology (UET) has introduced a new admission policy, students will now be able to register for the UET entry test on a first-year basis.

According to a spokesperson of the university, on payment of Rs 1800 tokens can be obtained through HBL Online Banking and HBL KONNECT until March 03, 2023. For admissions in non E-CAT programmes, the token can be obtained by February 13 on payment of Rs 2,000.

All Pakistani students who have passed or are about to take the Intermediate exams will be allowed to sit in E-CAT 2023.

However, candidates who do not appear in the UET entrance test will not be eligible for admission in the undergraduate programs of any government and private sector engineering institution.

The Entry Tests will be held from March 13 to 17, 2023 while results will be announced on March 24, 2023.

The last date for registration of UET Entry test (ECAT-23), for admissions in BSc Engineeringand BSc Engineering Technology programmes across Punjab, is March 3, 2023.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Punjab University Of Engineering And Technology February March From Government Habib Bank Limited

Recent Stories

Finland Unhappy About Hungary, Turkey Delaying Rat ..

Finland Unhappy About Hungary, Turkey Delaying Ratification of NATO Accession Pr ..

6 minutes ago
 Shelton 'just hustling' in shock run to Australian ..

Shelton 'just hustling' in shock run to Australian Open quarters

6 minutes ago
 Jewish settlers wave Israeli flag at Al-Aqsa Mosqu ..

Jewish settlers wave Israeli flag at Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in East Jerusalem

6 minutes ago
 Stock markets rise, dollar struggles on US rates o ..

Stock markets rise, dollar struggles on US rates outlook

6 minutes ago
 Ludhiana Gymkhana second team qualifies for 20-K C ..

Ludhiana Gymkhana second team qualifies for 20-K Cup 2023 semis

6 minutes ago
 Haroon Rashid appointed Chief Selector, PCB

Haroon Rashid appointed Chief Selector, PCB

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.