University of Engineering and Technology (UET) hosts lunch for Afghan students

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :A luncheon was hosted in honor of Afghan students of the last semester studying in the University of Engineering and Technology (UET), here on Tuesday.

The luncheon was organized by the hostel management on the special instructions of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Syed Mansoor Sarwar in which Deans, Senior Warden, Registrar and other administrative officers participated.

On the occasion, the Vice Chancellor expressed good wishes for the students. He assured to provide all possible facilities to students from other countries studying in the university.

Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar also urged the Afghan students to play their positive and effective role for the development of Afghanistan after completing their studies as well as for nurturing brotherly relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan. The Afghan students described their stay in Pakistan and especially at the university as a verypleasant and memorable experience and thanked the university administration andteachers for it.