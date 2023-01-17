University of Engineering Technology (UET) honors winners of DBFC-16, team Zarrar

University of Engineering Technology (UET) Peshawar Student Team "Zarrar" grabbed first position at the national level competition, "Design Build Fly Competition (DBFC)-16", held earlier at GIKI Swabi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :University of Engineering Technology (UET) Peshawar Student Team "Zarrar" grabbed first position at the national level competition, "Design Build Fly Competition (DBFC)-16", held earlier at GIKI Swabi.

The American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics Society GIKI Chapter holds the Design Build Fly Competition every year that challenges the young talent from universities across Pakistan to design, build the planes through different maneuvers. As many as twenty teams from different universities had participated in the DBFC-16 at GIKI Swabi in which UET Peshawar took first place, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

The award distribution ceremony was held here today to honor the team Zarrar. Muhammad Fasih Shahzad, Team Lead gave a formal presentation and played the fly-off demonstration video held at GIKI Swabi including three flight tests on vertical loop, circuit loop and mimic of a real-world situation such as, inverted flight carrying a pay load of 300 kg right in the marked circuit from 20 feet height.

"Our plane has multiple prospects for the industry if assistance is provided such as, it can restore connectivity of hilly areas on solar cell towers; it can enter the hostile territory and gather desired information without getting caught by a radar; for firefighting using payload and aerial delivery system during natural calamities" he added.

The plane was designed by Muhammad Fasih Shahzad, Muhammad Kashif, Muhammad Shahzad, Hashir Naeem and Ahmad Obaid Ullah.

Prof. Dr. Sahar Noor Dean, Faculty of Mechanical, Chemical and Industrial Engineering UET Peshawar appreciated the team for showcasing their hard work and demonstrating their abilities at national level. He urged the students to follow the same practices and continue the legacy of their senior students.

Prof. Dr. Rizwan M. Gul, Chairman, Department of Mechanical Engineering, UET Peshawar said the DBFC remains one of the Institution's flagship student competition that provides a platform for students to learn and develop essential skills for their future careers.

He said, "Team Zarrar" showed an excellence at the national level that shows their competence in engineering as well as leadership skills. He assured his full support to the student team for transforming their ideas into reality.

Later, Dr. Arshad Mehmoood and Engr. Nadeem-ur-Rehman, supervisors of "Team Zarrar" gave away the cash award of Rs. 80,000 to the team while Prof. Dr. Sahar Noor and Prof. Dr. Rizwan M. Gul distributed the certificates to the team.