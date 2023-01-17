UrduPoint.com

University Of Engineering Technology (UET) Honors Winners Of DBFC-16, Team Zarrar

Muhammad Irfan Published January 17, 2023 | 06:41 PM

University of Engineering Technology (UET) honors winners of DBFC-16, team Zarrar

University of Engineering Technology (UET) Peshawar Student Team "Zarrar" grabbed first position at the national level competition, "Design Build Fly Competition (DBFC)-16", held earlier at GIKI Swabi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :University of Engineering Technology (UET) Peshawar Student Team "Zarrar" grabbed first position at the national level competition, "Design Build Fly Competition (DBFC)-16", held earlier at GIKI Swabi.

The American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics Society GIKI Chapter holds the Design Build Fly Competition every year that challenges the young talent from universities across Pakistan to design, build the planes through different maneuvers. As many as twenty teams from different universities had participated in the DBFC-16 at GIKI Swabi in which UET Peshawar took first place, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

The award distribution ceremony was held here today to honor the team Zarrar. Muhammad Fasih Shahzad, Team Lead gave a formal presentation and played the fly-off demonstration video held at GIKI Swabi including three flight tests on vertical loop, circuit loop and mimic of a real-world situation such as, inverted flight carrying a pay load of 300 kg right in the marked circuit from 20 feet height.

"Our plane has multiple prospects for the industry if assistance is provided such as, it can restore connectivity of hilly areas on solar cell towers; it can enter the hostile territory and gather desired information without getting caught by a radar; for firefighting using payload and aerial delivery system during natural calamities" he added.

The plane was designed by Muhammad Fasih Shahzad, Muhammad Kashif, Muhammad Shahzad, Hashir Naeem and Ahmad Obaid Ullah.

Prof. Dr. Sahar Noor Dean, Faculty of Mechanical, Chemical and Industrial Engineering UET Peshawar appreciated the team for showcasing their hard work and demonstrating their abilities at national level. He urged the students to follow the same practices and continue the legacy of their senior students.

Prof. Dr. Rizwan M. Gul, Chairman, Department of Mechanical Engineering, UET Peshawar said the DBFC remains one of the Institution's flagship student competition that provides a platform for students to learn and develop essential skills for their future careers.

He said, "Team Zarrar" showed an excellence at the national level that shows their competence in engineering as well as leadership skills. He assured his full support to the student team for transforming their ideas into reality.

Later, Dr. Arshad Mehmoood and Engr. Nadeem-ur-Rehman, supervisors of "Team Zarrar" gave away the cash award of Rs. 80,000 to the team while Prof. Dr. Sahar Noor and Prof. Dr. Rizwan M. Gul distributed the certificates to the team.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Technology Student Young Same Lead Swabi University Of Engineering And Technology From Industry

Recent Stories

4 held for overcharging vehicles at Faisalabad Ins ..

4 held for overcharging vehicles at Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology (FIC) par ..

3 minutes ago
 Effective measures needed to increase equine popul ..

Effective measures needed to increase equine population: Vice Chancellor

9 seconds ago
 The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) emerges victoriou ..

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) emerges victorious in Hyderabad LG elections

3 minutes ago
 Addl IGP for stern action against criminals

Addl IGP for stern action against criminals

10 seconds ago
 German Economy Minister Says Risk of New Trade War ..

German Economy Minister Says Risk of New Trade Wars 'Very High'

11 seconds ago
 Balochistan achieving development goals in leaders ..

Balochistan achieving development goals in leadership of CM Bizenjo: Balochistan ..

13 seconds ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.