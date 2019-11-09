UrduPoint.com
University Of Health Sciences Declares 100 Students Eligible For Admission To AMC Lahore

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 09th November 2019 | 08:16 PM

The University of Health Sciences (UHC) has declared 100 students eligible for admission to MBBS programme of Ameer-Uddin Medical College (AMC) Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) :The University of Health Sciences (UHC) has declared 100 students eligible for admission to MBBS programme of Ameer-Uddin Medical College (AMC) Lahore.

As per an announcement of the UHS, 52 boys and 48 girls have been notified to be enrolled for medical education at the AMC in 2019-20 session.

Principal AMC Prof Dr Sardar Alfareed Zafar congratulated all students and expressed best wishes for their success in future.

The AMC administration has directed the successful students to submit their admission letters to the Students Affairs Section on Nov 14, 2019 and the last date for submission of fee will be Nov 15, 2019.

These students will undergo medical checkup by Nov 16, 2019, while commencement date of MBBS classes is Nov 18, 2019.

