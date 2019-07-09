University of Karachi Alumni Houston chapter to award scholarships to outstanding students

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the University of Karachi (KU) and its Alumni Association in Houston - Texas, under which 21 students of different departments of the varsity would get annual scholarships

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ):A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the University of Karachi (KU) and its Alumni Association in Houston - Texas, under which 21 students of different departments of the varsity would get annual scholarships.

As per available details the MoU draft was signed by Vice KU Chancellor Professor, Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi and the President of KU Alumni Association's Houston chapter, Muhammad Azad Akhtar.

Muhammad Azad and the KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi discussed different aspects of the MoU and agreed to further expand the cooperation between the Karachi University and its alumni chapter located in Houston.

The University of Karachi Alumni Association, Houston USA, would award scholarship, "UKAHA Academic Achievement Award" to the outstanding students enrolled with of graduate and postgraduate programs of UoK.

For the purpose the UoK Alumni Association - Houston would provide an amount of Rs500,000/- annually for 21 merit-based scholarships as semester fees payment for first position holders including three PhD students (maximum four semesters, which would be awarded after the approval of synopsis).

The scholarship will be awarded for three years program of morning session on the basis of merit that is CGPA or percentage obtained by the students in their B.Sc (Hons) program.

Muhammad Azad Akhtar said the students of liberal arts would be awarded Rs20,000/- per year, while students of faculty of science would get Rs28,000/- per year and PhD students would receive Rs30, 000/- per year.

The students of Urdu, English, Philosophy, International Relations, Economics, Psychology, Botany, Chemistry, Physiology, Zoology, Mass Communication, Special Education, Islamic Banking and Finance, Sociology, Pharmacy, Mathematics, History and Political Science departments were agreed to be eligible for the UKAHA Academic Achievement Award scholarships.

Vice Chancellor, University of Karachi, Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi thanking the Alumni Association said that the scholarship program would motivate the students.

He also appreciated Houston chapter of the Alumni Association for coming forward and supporting the alma mater and hoped that other alumni would also step forward and practically work for the bettermentof the University of Karachi.