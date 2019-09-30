UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

University Of Karachi Announces Admissions In Visual Studies Department

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 11:28 PM

University of Karachi announces admissions in Visual Studies Department

The University of Karachi (KU) on Monday announced admissions to academic session 2020 in four year degree program in the Department of Visual Studies under which students would get degrees of Bachelor of Designing, Bachelor of Fine Arts and five year degree program in Bachelor of Architectures

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ):The University of Karachi (KU) on Monday announced admissions to academic session 2020 in four year degree program in the Department of Visual Studies under which students would get degrees of Bachelor of Designing, Bachelor of Fine Arts and five year degree program in Bachelor of Architectures.

Directorate of Admissions, KU, In-charge, Dr Saima Akhter said that aspiring candidates could apply online for the program till October 9.

She mentioned that only those candidates, who would submit their online applications, would be eligible to appear in the aptitude test.

According to her, aptitude test would be held on Sunday, October 13, while successful candidates would be called for interview.

Dr Saima Akhter directed that candidates must download the admission form and prospectus from www.uokadmission.edu.pk.

She said that interested candidates who had passed intermediate examination or equivalent exam with minimum second division (45 percent marks) whereas diploma holders from recognized technical boards who had secured at least 60 percent marks were also eligible to apply for the program.

The candidates would pay Rs. 2,500/- admission form processing fee in any UBL Bank branch. They were also directed to upload their scanned copy of online admission form and fee deposit slip to complete their admission form submission process.

Related Topics

Karachi Fine Bank October Sunday 2020 United Bank Limited Karachi University From

Recent Stories

UAE intensifying humanitarian efforts globally: Ha ..

16 minutes ago

Ex-Ukrainian President Poroshenko to Take Polygrap ..

29 minutes ago

Russia Vows to Respond to New 'Absurd' US Sanction ..

29 minutes ago

UN Special Envoy for Syria Pedersen Says He Hopes ..

29 minutes ago

Washington Again Blocks Reappointment of WTO Appel ..

29 minutes ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed launches &#039;Virtual Compan ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.