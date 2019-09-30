University of Karachi announces admissions in Visual Studies Department

The University of Karachi (KU) on Monday announced admissions to academic session 2020 in four year degree program in the Department of Visual Studies under which students would get degrees of Bachelor of Designing, Bachelor of Fine Arts and five year degree program in Bachelor of Architectures

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ):The University of Karachi (KU) on Monday announced admissions to academic session 2020 in four year degree program in the Department of Visual Studies under which students would get degrees of Bachelor of Designing, Bachelor of Fine Arts and five year degree program in Bachelor of Architectures.

Directorate of Admissions, KU, In-charge, Dr Saima Akhter said that aspiring candidates could apply online for the program till October 9.

She mentioned that only those candidates, who would submit their online applications, would be eligible to appear in the aptitude test.

According to her, aptitude test would be held on Sunday, October 13, while successful candidates would be called for interview.

Dr Saima Akhter directed that candidates must download the admission form and prospectus from www.uokadmission.edu.pk.

She said that interested candidates who had passed intermediate examination or equivalent exam with minimum second division (45 percent marks) whereas diploma holders from recognized technical boards who had secured at least 60 percent marks were also eligible to apply for the program.

The candidates would pay Rs. 2,500/- admission form processing fee in any UBL Bank branch. They were also directed to upload their scanned copy of online admission form and fee deposit slip to complete their admission form submission process.