University of Karachi announces BA Law Part I, II results

(@imziishan)

The University of Karachi (KU) on Wednesday announced the results of BA Law part-I and II, Annual Examinations-2018

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :The University of Karachi KU ) on Wednesday announced the results of BA Law part-I and II, Annual Examinations-2018.

According to the gazette, 156 candidates were registered and 145 students appeared in the BA Law part-I papers of which 73 candidates were declared pass and 72 students were declared fail.

The overall pass percentage was 50.34 percent.

Meanwhile, 100 candidates were registered and all of them appeared in the BA Law part-II papers of which 36 candidates were declared pass and 64 students were declared fail. The overall pass percentage was 36 percent.