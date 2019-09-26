University Of Karachi Announces BA (Part-I) Results
Thu 26th September 2019 | 06:44 PM
The University of Karachi (KU), Controller of Examinations, Professor Dr. Muhammad Arshad Azmi on Thursday announced the results of B.A. (Part-I), External, Annual Examination 2018
He mentioned that 5,576 candidates were registered of which 5,136 students appeared in the papers and 1,595 candidates were declared pass while 3,541 students could not clear their exams. The overall passing percentage was 31.06 percent.