University of Karachi announces BA (Part-I) results

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :The University of Karachi KU ), Controller of Examinations, Professor Dr. Muhammad Arshad Azmi on Thursday announced the results of B.A. (Part-I), External, Annual Examination 2018

He mentioned that 5,576 candidates were registered of which 5,136 students appeared in the papers and 1,595 candidates were declared pass while 3,541 students could not clear their exams. The overall passing percentage was 31.06 percent.