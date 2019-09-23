University of Karachi announces BA Part I result for year 2018

University of Karachi here on Monday announced result of BA Part-I, (Regular) Annual Examination-2018 with an overall pass percentage of 35.77 percent

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :University of Karachi here on Monday announced result of BA Part-I, (Regular) Annual Examination-2018 with an overall pass percentage of 35.77 percent.

UoK Controller of Examinations, Professor Dr Muhammad Arshad Azmi, sharing details of result gazette, said 6,125 candidates were registered for the said examination while 5,927 students appeared in the same.

Two thousand, one hundred and twenty (2,120) candidates were declared to have qualified the examination bringing the number of failed students to 3,807.