UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

University Of Karachi Announces BA Part I Result For Year 2018

Faizan Hashmi 17 hours ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 08:57 PM

University of Karachi announces BA Part I result for year 2018

University of Karachi here on Monday announced result of BA Part-I, (Regular) Annual Examination-2018 with an overall pass percentage of 35.77 percent

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :University of Karachi here on Monday announced result of BA Part-I, (Regular) Annual Examination-2018 with an overall pass percentage of 35.77 percent.

UoK Controller of Examinations, Professor Dr Muhammad Arshad Azmi, sharing details of result gazette, said 6,125 candidates were registered for the said examination while 5,927 students appeared in the same.

Two thousand, one hundred and twenty (2,120) candidates were declared to have qualified the examination bringing the number of failed students to 3,807.

Related Topics

Karachi Same

Recent Stories

Rise in Industrial usage of CNG is increasingly la ..

6 minutes ago

Ultra-running legend Kouros to grace Al Marmoom Ul ..

6 minutes ago

No need for Google to apply 'right to be forgotten ..

15 minutes ago

Russia Registers 33 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

15 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks snap six-day losing run 24 Septem ..

17 minutes ago

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.