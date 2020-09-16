UrduPoint.com
University Of Karachi Announces BCom Part II (Regular) Result

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 08:30 PM

University of Karachi announces BCom Part II (Regular) result

University of Karachi (KU) Controller of Examinations Dr Syed Zafar Hussain Wednesday announced the result of BCom Part-II (Regular) Annual Examination-2019

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :University of Karachi (KU) Controller of Examinations Dr Syed Zafar Hussain Wednesday announced the result of BCom Part-II (Regular) Annual Examination-2019.

As many as 15,315 candidates were registered with the university for the said examination, of which 14,772 students appeared in the exams, said a statement.

As many as 430 candidates managed to clear all papers with first division, 1,969 students with the second division, and one candidate was declared pass in the third division while 12,372 students failed to clear their exams.

The overall pass percentage was 16.25 percent.

Iffat Ashraf Kamdar daughter of Muhammad Ashraf Kamdar, bearing seat number 721076, student of D.A. Degree College Women (Phase VIII), clinched overall first position by obtaining 1061 marks out of a total of 1400 marks.

Meanwhile, Mubashra daughter of Ashfaq Ahmed, seat number 720931, Government College of Commerce and Economics, bagged second with 1036 marks and Syeda Nabail Raza Rizvi daughter of Syed Asif Raza Rizvi, seat number 720082, Government Premier College for Girls stood third with 1027 marks.

