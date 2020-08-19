University of Karachi announces BCom result

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Controller of Examinations, University of Karachi, Dr Syed Zafar Hussain, announced the result of B.Com (Regular) Part-I, Annual Examination-2019 on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Controller of Examinations, University of Karachi, Dr Syed Zafar Hussain, announced the result of B.Com (Regular) Part-I, Annual Examination-2019 on Wednesday.

According to gazette issued, 9,570 candidates were registered and 9,331 students appeared in the papers of which 1,700 candidates were declared pass and 7,631 students failed to clear their exams.

The overall pass percentage was 18.22 percent.