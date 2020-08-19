UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

University Of Karachi Announces BCom Result

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 07:06 PM

University of Karachi announces BCom result

Controller of Examinations, University of Karachi, Dr Syed Zafar Hussain, announced the result of B.Com (Regular) Part-I, Annual Examination-2019 on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Controller of Examinations, University of Karachi, Dr Syed Zafar Hussain, announced the result of B.Com (Regular) Part-I, Annual Examination-2019 on Wednesday.

According to gazette issued, 9,570 candidates were registered and 9,331 students appeared in the papers of which 1,700 candidates were declared pass and 7,631 students failed to clear their exams.

The overall pass percentage was 18.22 percent.

Related Topics

Karachi

Recent Stories

Berlin Agreements on Libya Hold for All Parties, I ..

4 minutes ago

Total Number of COVID-19 Infected Mink Farms in Ne ..

4 minutes ago

Police arrest two proclaimed offenders

4 minutes ago

Venezuelan president receives top Turkish diplomat ..

4 minutes ago

All-out efforts to avoid traffic jams

7 minutes ago

EU to Sanction Belarusian Officials Over Violence, ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.