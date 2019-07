University of Karachi (UoK) Controller of Examinations, Professor Dr. Arshad Azmi on Wednesday announced BSc Part-I annual examination 2018 results

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :University of Karachi (UoK) Controller of Examinations, Professor Dr. Arshad Azmi on Wednesday announced BSc Part-I annual examination 2018

As per gazette issued, 1, 621 candidates were registered and 1,573 students appeared in the papers of which 541 candidates were declared pass, said a statement.

The overall pass percentage is 34.39 percent.