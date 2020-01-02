UrduPoint.com
University Of Karachi Announces Code Of Conduct For Students

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 07:14 PM

University of Karachi announces code of conduct for students

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :The University of Karachi (KU) on Thursday announced the code of conduct for students of the varsity.

KU Student Advisor Dr. Syed Asim Ali informed the students that there should be no activity against the ideology of islam and Pakistan, or national security and integrity and no interference in varsity's administrative activities, said a statement.

He said that anti-social activities in the varsity and use of threats and violence are highly prohibited. He also said that social media activities of the students must be in accordance with ethical norms must not provoke regional and sectarian divide and refrain from abusing.

KU Student Advisor further said that the students must keep a strict check on such external individuals who come to varsity and get involved in non-academic activities.

Dr. Syed Asim Ali warned that smoking and use and sale of Ghutka, Pan, Chhalia is also strictly prohibited and will be dealt according to the law if anyone is found involved. There would be no unauthorized use of varsity's property allowed including transport.

He directed that students must respect the teachers and the nonteaching staff and cooperate with security staff for ensuring discipline. He also directed that wall chalking and posters pasting is also prohibited.

Dr. Syed Asim warned that carrying and use of arms or ammunition or explosive material will strictly be prohibited as well. He shared that all the students have to follow the university rules and regulations including maintaining at least 75 percentage attendances in classes.

He mentioned that any sort of program in the varsity will need a five day prior written permission from the relevant chairman and department.

According to him, all co-curricular activities must be taken place with the guidance of the departmental student advisors. Students were also directed not to enter the residential area of the campus.

KU Student Advisor also warned that students found in violation of the university code of conduct will be dealt in accordance with the university'srules and regulations.

