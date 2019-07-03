UrduPoint.com
University Of Karachi Announces Eligibility List Of Candidates For Admissions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 09:34 PM

Registrar, University of Karachi (KU), Prof. Dr. Saleem Shahzad, on Wednesday announced the eligibility list of candidates for postgraduate admissions-2019

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Registrar, University of Karachi (KU), Prof. Dr. Saleem Shahzad, on Wednesday announced the eligibility list of candidates for postgraduate admissions-2019.

He asked the aspiring student to visit their relevant departments or KU website (www.uok.edu.pk) and said that these candidates are entitled to appear in the entrance test, which would be held on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at 10am.

The candidates, eligible for entrance test, are directed to collect their admit cards from their respective departments from July 05 till 12, 2019.

He directed them to appear in examination centers at least 30 minutes before the scheduled along with original computerized national identity cards and admit cards. The KU had received admissions forms of MPhil, PhD and MS (Surgery) and MD (Medicine) till June 28, 2019.

He mentioned that admissions are available in various departments of faculty of arts and social sciences, faculty of science, faculty of law, faculty of medicine, faculty of pharmacy andpharmaceutical sciences, faculty of management and administrative sciences, faculty of education, faculty of Islamic studies and other institutes and centers of Karachi University.

Prof. Saleem Shahzad said that admission would be granted on the basis of result of the test and interview to be conducted by the respective Departmental Research Committee in accordance with the instructions given in the Admission Prospectus-2019.

He also mentioned that Karachi University Entrance Test 2019 is mandatory for candidates and a list of successful candidates would be announced on KU website on July 31.

