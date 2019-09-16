UrduPoint.com
University Of Karachi Announces Exam Fee Schedule For External Candidates

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 06:35 PM

The University of Karachi (KU), Controller of Examinations, Professor Dr. Arshad Azmi on Monday announced the schedule of examination fee for Part-I of B.Com and B.A. (External) annual examinations 2018

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :The University of Karachi (KU), Controller of Examinations, Professor Dr. Arshad Azmi on Monday announced the schedule of examination fee for Part-I of B.Com and B.A. (External) annual examinations 2018.

He mentioned that those candidates who were registered in 2018 would be eligible to submit their examination fees while the examination forms were available on the Karachi University website i.e. www.uok.edu.pk, according to a statement.

He said that candidates enrolled in B.Com Part-I would pay fees of Rs.

5, 600/- whereas candidates of B.A. Part-I would pay fees of Rs. 4,500/- till September 30, at the Counter No.1, Silver Jubilee Gate, KU.

