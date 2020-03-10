UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

University Of Karachi Announces MA Final I.R External Result

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 09:54 PM

University of Karachi announces MA Final I.R External result

The Controller of Examinations, University of Karachi (KU), Professor Dr. M. Arshad Azmi on Tuesday declared the result of M.A Final (External) International Relations (I.R) Annual Examination 2018

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :The Controller of Examinations, University of Karachi (KU), Professor Dr. M. Arshad Azmi on Tuesday declared the result of M.A Final (External) International Relations (I.R) Annual Examination 2018.

The gazette issued mentioned that 844 candidates were registered of which 814 students appeared in the papers and 87 candidates cleared their exams with first division whereas 353 students were passed with second division. The overall pass percentage was 54.05 percent, said a statement.

It shows that Muhammad Irfan son of Bashir Ahmed Bhutta having seat number 521344 obtained 656 marks out of total of 1000 marks and clinched overall first position. Syeda Munazza Razi daughter of Syed Razi Abid seat number 532019 received 654 marks and second position while Muhammad Waseem Khan son of Ghulam Ghaus Khan seat number 521285 got 651 marks and third position.

Related Topics

Karachi 2018 Karachi University

Recent Stories

AED204.86 bn worth of 4.232 mln cheques handled by ..

26 minutes ago

All Sporting Events in Spain to Be Held Behind Clo ..

2 minutes ago

UNHCR Asks for $33Mln to Prepare for Coronavirus O ..

2 minutes ago

OPEC+ Technical Committee Meeting Could Be Postpon ..

2 minutes ago

Dutch Court Postpones MH17 Crash Hearings Until Ma ..

2 minutes ago

Dr Zafar confirms nine new coronavirus cases

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.