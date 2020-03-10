University of Karachi announces MA Final I.R External result

The Controller of Examinations, University of Karachi (KU), Professor Dr. M. Arshad Azmi on Tuesday declared the result of M.A Final (External) International Relations (I.R) Annual Examination 2018

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :The Controller of Examinations, University of Karachi (KU), Professor Dr. M. Arshad Azmi on Tuesday declared the result of M.A Final (External) International Relations (I.R) Annual Examination 2018.

The gazette issued mentioned that 844 candidates were registered of which 814 students appeared in the papers and 87 candidates cleared their exams with first division whereas 353 students were passed with second division. The overall pass percentage was 54.05 percent, said a statement.

It shows that Muhammad Irfan son of Bashir Ahmed Bhutta having seat number 521344 obtained 656 marks out of total of 1000 marks and clinched overall first position. Syeda Munazza Razi daughter of Syed Razi Abid seat number 532019 received 654 marks and second position while Muhammad Waseem Khan son of Ghulam Ghaus Khan seat number 521285 got 651 marks and third position.