University Of Karachi Announces MA Results

Umer Jamshaid Published March 30, 2022 | 07:25 PM

The University of Karachi Wednesday announced the results of MA (Previous) External, Annual Examinations 2019-2020 for Arabic, Islamic Studies, Mathematics, and Philosophy

According to the gazette issued here on Wednesday, 12 candidates were registered of which 10 students appeared in the MA Arabic exams and only one candidate managed to clear the papers. The overall pass percentage was 10 percent.

It shows that 743 candidates were registered and 628 students appeared in the MA Islamic Studies exams of which 471 candidates were declared passed.

The overall pass percentage was 75 percent.

It also shows that 35 candidates were registered of which 27 students appeared in the MA Mathematics exams and seven candidates were declared passed. The overall pass percentage was 25.93 percent.

As per the gazette, 21 candidates were registered and 15 students appeared in the MA Philosophy exams of which only two candidates managed to clear their papers. The overall pass percentage was 13.33 percent.

