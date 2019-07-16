University of Karachi announces MBBS, BDS results

University of Karachi (UoK) Controller of Examinations Professor Dr. Arshad Azmi on Tuesday announced the results of MBBS, First Professional, BDS, First and Second Professional, Annual Examination 2019

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :University of Karachi (UoK) Controller of Examinations Professor Dr. Arshad Azmi on Tuesday announced the results of MBBS, First Professional, BDS, First and Second Professional, Annual Examination 2019

As per gazette issued, 3 candidates were registered and all of them appeared in MBBS First Professional Annual Examination 2019. The gazette shows that all of them were declared pass and the overall pass percentage was 100 percent.

The gazette also showed that 103 candidates were registered and appeared in the BDS Second Professional, Annual Examination 2019 of which 89 students were declared pass. The overall pass percentage remained 86.41 percent. Atiyah Maheen daughter of Muhammad Zahid of Karachi Medical and Dental College (KMDC), bearing seat number 196011 clinched overall first position by obtaining 651 marks out of total 800 marks while Zarmeen Nadeem d/o Nadeem of same college, seat number 196093 secured second position with 650 marks whereas another student of KMDC Yuminah Zubair d/o Muhammad Zubair, seat number 196090, bagged third position with 646 marks.

According to gazette, 102 candidates were registered and appeared in the BDS First Professional, Annual Examination 2019 of which 92 students were declared pass. The overall pass percentage remained 90.02 percent. Qurat-Ul-Ain daughter of Muhammad Haseen Khan of KMDC, bearing seat number 195054 clinched overall first position by obtaining 582 marks out of total 700 marks while Sahar Tamkeen d/o Asif Zia of same college, seat number 195060 bagged second position with 574 marks whereas another student of KMDC Wareena Saif d/o Saifuddin Ansari, seat number 196090, declared third with 564 marks.