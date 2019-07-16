UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

University Of Karachi Announces MBBS, BDS Results

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 08:23 PM

University of Karachi announces MBBS, BDS results

University of Karachi (UoK) Controller of Examinations Professor Dr. Arshad Azmi on Tuesday announced the results of MBBS, First Professional, BDS, First and Second Professional, Annual Examination 2019

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :University of Karachi (UoK) Controller of Examinations Professor Dr. Arshad Azmi on Tuesday announced the results of MBBS, First Professional, BDS, First and Second Professional, Annual Examination 2019.

As per gazette issued, 3 candidates were registered and all of them appeared in MBBS First Professional Annual Examination 2019. The gazette shows that all of them were declared pass and the overall pass percentage was 100 percent.

The gazette also showed that 103 candidates were registered and appeared in the BDS Second Professional, Annual Examination 2019 of which 89 students were declared pass. The overall pass percentage remained 86.41 percent. Atiyah Maheen daughter of Muhammad Zahid of Karachi Medical and Dental College (KMDC), bearing seat number 196011 clinched overall first position by obtaining 651 marks out of total 800 marks while Zarmeen Nadeem d/o Nadeem of same college, seat number 196093 secured second position with 650 marks whereas another student of KMDC Yuminah Zubair d/o Muhammad Zubair, seat number 196090, bagged third position with 646 marks.

According to gazette, 102 candidates were registered and appeared in the BDS First Professional, Annual Examination 2019 of which 92 students were declared pass. The overall pass percentage remained 90.02 percent. Qurat-Ul-Ain daughter of Muhammad Haseen Khan of KMDC, bearing seat number 195054 clinched overall first position by obtaining 582 marks out of total 700 marks while Sahar Tamkeen d/o Asif Zia of same college, seat number 195060 bagged second position with 574 marks whereas another student of KMDC Wareena Saif d/o Saifuddin Ansari, seat number 196090, declared third with 564 marks.

Related Topics

Karachi Student Same 2019 All

Recent Stories

Muslims are duty bound to contribute to welfare of ..

46 minutes ago

Rehabilitation of Neelum flood victims top priorit ..

47 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed chairs ‘Happiness, Positivity Cou ..

55 minutes ago

Sharjah Press Club, CNN to provide media training ..

55 minutes ago

Allegations of Rana Sanaullah being ill-treated in ..

57 minutes ago

DLD strengthens ties with Ras Al Khaimah governmen ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.