University of Karachi announces MBBS exams results

Controller of Examinations University of Karachi Dr Syed Zafar Hussain Friday announced the results of MBBS Third Professional (Modular), Annual Examination 2020, MBBS First Professional (Modular), Supplementary Examination 2020, BDS Second Professional, Supplementary Examination 2020 and BDS Third Professional, Supplementary Examination 2020

According to the gazette issued, 16 candidates registered and appeared in the MBBS Third Professional (Modular), Annual Examination 2020, and 13 students declared pass. The overall pass percentage was 81.25 percent.

Meanwhile, four candidates were registered and appeared in the MBBS First Professional (Modular), Supplementary Examination 2020, and all of them cleared their exams.

The overall pass percentage was 100.00 percent.

Furthermore, 15 candidates were registered and appeared in the BDS Second Professional, Supplementary Examination 2020 of which 13 students were declared pass. The overall pass percentage was 86.67 percent.

As per the gazette, 34 candidates were registered in the BDS Third Professional, Supplementary Examination 2020 of which 33 students appeared in the paper and 27 candidates cleared their papers. The overall pass percentage was 81.82 percent.