University of Karachi announces result of MBBS

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :University of Karachi (KU) Controller of Examinations Professor Dr. Arshad Azmi on Friday announced the results of MBBS IInd, IIIrd and IVth Professional, Supplementary Examination 2019.

According to the gazette issued, five candidates were registered and all of them appeared in the MBBS IInd professional supple exams.

The overall pass percentage was 100 percent.

Meanwhile, 37 students were registered and all of them appeared in the MBBS IIIrd professional supple papers and 31 candidates were declared pass. The pass percentage was 83.78 percent.

Furthermore, 55 candidates were registered and all of them appeared in the MBBS IVth professional supple exams while 26 students managed to clear their exams. The overall pass percentage was 47.27 percent.