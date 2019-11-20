UrduPoint.com
University Of Karachi Announces Schedule Of Admissions-2020 For Reserved Seats

Umer Jamshaid 29 seconds ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 07:24 PM

University of Karachi announces schedule of Admissions-2020 for reserved seats

The University of Karachi (KU) on Wednesday announced the schedule of submission for online forms on reserved seats for sports, University of Karachi employees, special persons, armed forces, lawyers offspring's, FATA, Northern Areas and AJK, Province of Sindh (other than Karachi) and Balochistan Morning Admissions 2020

KU Directorate Admissions, In-charge, Dr Saima Akhtar in a statement said that the online admissions forms for reserved seats would be available at www.

uokadmission.edu.pk against the payment of Rs. 2,000/- till November 26.

Meanwhile, she mentioned that Karachi University has announced the list of the successful candidates of Masters Program (Morning) Admissions 2020.

She shared that these candidates have cleared the entry test which was conducted November 3.

Dr. Saima Akhtar said that admission fees would be collected fromDecember 9 to 13 whereas fee submission procedure would be announced on December 2.

