University Of Karachi Announces To Waive Off 50% Late Fees For Evening Students

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 06:42 PM

University of Karachi announces to waive off 50% late fees for evening students

The University of Karachi has exempted 50 percent late fees for students enrolled with its evening program, said an announcement here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :The University of Karachi has exempted 50 percent late fees for students enrolled with its evening program, said an announcement here on Thursday.

As per details the relaxation would be valid till January 15,2020.

Director Evening Program, KU, Professor Dr Nabeel Ahmed Zubairi was attributed to have said that KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi has approved the 50 percent waiver for those evening program students who owing to any reason were unable to pay the fee in time.

Mentioning that no further extension would be given in this regard, he advised concerned students to take advantage of the concession.

