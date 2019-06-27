UrduPoint.com
University Of Karachi ASRB Awards 15 MPhil,7 PhD, 1 DSc Degree

Umer Jamshaid 48 seconds ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 10:05 PM

The University of Karachi (KU) Advanced Studies and Research Board (ASRB) has awarded 15 MPhil, 7 PhD and 1DSc degree in various disciplines

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :The University of Karachi (KU) Advanced Studies and Research board (ASRB) has awarded 15 MPhil, 7 PhD and 1DSc degree in various disciplines.

The formal approval in this regard was given by KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi during recent meeting of the ASRB, KU Registrar Professor Dr Saleem Shahzad, announced on Thursday.

He said that MPhil degrees were awarded to Yasir Hanif and Sadaf Masood (Pakistan Studies), Sehrish Usman, Hibba Warraich and Faha Kalim Siddiqui (Molecular Medicine), M Najmul islam Siddiqui and Syed Aqeel Ahmed (Applied Economics), Rifat Roshan (Pharmacology), Saira Javed and Syed Noman (Chemistry), Syeda Umaima Riaz (Public Administration), Ahmed Ali (Applied Physics), M Anas Qureshi (ISPA), Sana Khan (Pharmacology) and Zara Omar (Statistics).

He further informed that PhD degrees were awarded to Tanveen (Geography), Rubina Siddiqui (Pharmaceutical Chemistry), M Irfan (Geography [GIS]), Hafiz Syed Husain (Philosophy), Dr Rizwana Memon (Sociology), M Atiqur Rehman (Islamic Learning) and Marium Shaikh (food Science and Technology) while DSc (Chemistry) degree was awarded to Professor Dr Muhammad Shaiq Ali.

