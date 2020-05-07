UrduPoint.com
University Of Karachi Awards Eight PhD, 14 MPhil Degrees In Various Disciplines

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 07:24 PM

University of Karachi awards eight PhD, 14 MPhil degrees in various disciplines

The Advanced Studies and Research Board of the University of Karachi, has awarded 8 PhD and 14 MPhil degrees in various disciplines

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :The Advanced Studies and Research board of the University of Karachi, has awarded 8 PhD and 14 MPhil degrees in various disciplines.

KU Registrar, Professor Dr Saleem Shahzad on Thursday said that ASRB meeting, which was held under the chairmanship of the varsity's Vice Chancellor, Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Irqai, awarded these degrees, according to a news release.

He added the PhD degrees were awarded to Akhter Ahmed Khalill (English), Sumair Farooq,Sara Pervez (Public Administration), Ihtramul Haq (ISPA), Saleem Abbas (Clinical Psychology), Sahar Afshan (European Studies), Sana Ahmed and Syeda Madiha (Biochemistry),Meanwhile, he mentioned that the MPhil degrees were awarded to Shaheryar Hameed (Chemistry [HEJ]), Hussain Ahmed (Quran & Sunnah), Samia Sattar (Agriculture), Muhammad Naseem (Geology), Tehmeena Prevez, Rabia (Islamic Learning), Ijaz Ahmed (Biotechnology), Maria Sikandar (Special education), Syed Shamim Ahmed (urdu), Amir Iqbal (Usooluddin), M. Ali Qureshi, Saqib Shahzad, Naveed Ali (Physics) and Sadia Hashmi (Environmental Studies).

