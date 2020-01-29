University of Karachi awards eight PhD, 22 M.Phil degrees in different disciplines

Advanced Studies and Research Board (ASRB) of University of Karachi has awarded eight PhD, 22 MPhil, and one M.S Course Work (30 Credit Hour) degrees in different disciplines

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Advanced Studies and Research board (ASRB) of University of Karachi has awarded eight PhD, 22 MPhil, and one M.S Course Work (30 Credit Hour) degrees in different disciplines.

KU Registrar Professor Dr. Saleem Shahzad said the ASRB in it's recently held meeting under the chair of KU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood Irqai awarded these degrees, said KU release on Wednesday.

According to him, the PhD degrees were awarded to Sajid Iqbal Alyana (Clinical Psychology), Faiz Uddin Ahmad and Shehnaz Gul (urdu), Iqra Rasheed (Botany), Muhammad Yaseen (Sociology), Faisal Ahmed Khan (ISPA), Rafat Murad (BMSI) and Hira Arshad (food Science and Technology).

Meanwhile, he mentioned that the M/Phil degrees awarded to Wijdan Hasan and Asadullah Khattak (Chemistry), Hafiz M.

Ikram Awan and Khurram Shahzad (Islamic Learning), Rozeena Sattar, Asmat Jamshaid and Syeda Faryal Mahmood (Clinical Psychology), Mehwish Ali (Psychology), Umme Farwa (Applied Economics), Iqra Atique (Biochemistry), Rabia Sultan, Kanwal Khan, Mahrukh Nasir, Aisha Ishaque, Sidrah Shams and Syeda Farah Shah (Molecular Medicine), Syed Arsalan Ali (Food Science and Technology), Shabih Haider (Economics), Fatima Kiran (Mass Communication), Sohail Anwar (International Relations), Bacha Rehman and Riffat Shoaib (Islamic History).

The KU Registrar said that the MS Course Work (30 credit hour) degrees were awarded to Rafey Ali (Geography [GIS]).