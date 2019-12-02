UrduPoint.com
University Of Karachi Awards PhD, M.Phil And MS Course Work Degrees

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 08:49 PM

University of Karachi awards PhD, M.Phil and MS Course Work degrees

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :The Advanced Studies and Research board, University of Karachi, has awarded 34 PhD, 360 M.Phil and two Master of Surgery Course Work (30 Credit Hour) degrees in various disciplines.

The Registrar of Karachi University, Prof. Dr Saleem Shahzad here on Monday sharing details of the ASRB's recently held meeting , under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor, Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Irqai, said it was per recommendation of concerned supervisors and department heads that approval for award of these degrees.

were made.

As per decision PhD degrees were awarded to Fatima Rizvi (Pharmacology [BMSI]), Tahira Firdous (Islamic Learning), Abdul Rauf Shah, Perveen Akhtar and Mashhad Fatima (Chemistry), Shazia Sharafat and Shagufta Jahangir (Women Studies), Madiha Rehman and Meraj Zehra (Biochemistry), Panira Ali, Muhammad Issa and Nuzhat Akram (European Studies), Mehr-un-Nisa (Economics), Bilqees Fatima Memon (Zoology), Imran Khan, Maria Kaleem, Sadaf Ismail and M. Bilal (Geography), Najia Mansoor (Pharmacology), Aliya Kashif (Geography [GIS]), Ruqaiya Khalil (Molecular Medicine), Fouzia Sohail (Applied Economics), Shahnaz Nasim and Shajeela Iram (Microbiology), Insia Hussain (Statistics), Hafiza Farhat Mutalib (Botany), Wajiha Gul, Rabya Munawar and Urooj Nazim (Pharmaceutical Chemistry), Muhammad Usman (Biochemistry [NCP]), Ayesha Zia (Clinical Psychology), Abeera Moin (food Science and Technology), Syed Muzzamil Ahmed (Pharmacognosy) and Sarwat Afshan (Genetics).

M.Phil degrees were said to be awarded to Wajid Ali (Islamic Learning), Gulgoona, Sanober Jamil, Tahira Khalid and Shabana Naz (Clinical Psychology), Syeda Anum Fatima and Salma (Pharmacology), Mehreen Shehzad, Wafa Mahmood and Roohina (Chemistry), Arshad, Shahid Iqbal and Javed Hussain (Commerce), Sidra Yousuf and M. Tabish (Marine Biology), Zaib un Nisa (Psychology), Zaitoon Kareem, Khalid Mahmood, Aqsa Sadaf and Tayyab Manzoor (urdu), Sidra Fatima Hameedi, Muhammad Ifrahim, Umm E Farwa, Salma Hassan, Khair Ullah, Rabia and Rameez Raja (Chemistry [HEJ]), Samia Mushtaq (Physiology), Hafiz Noman Khan (Islamic Studies [SZIC]), Tahira Mansoor (Biotechnology), Muna Shaheen (Microbiology), Waqar Ahmad (Applied Economics), Adil Shehzad (Genetics), Annam Akhtar (Botany), Itrat Waqar (Pharmaceutical Chemistry) and Munnum Zafar (Molecular Medicine).

The KU Registrar, Dr Saleem Shahzad further said that the MS Course Work (30 credit hour) degrees were awarded to Zeba Salman and Farzana Naseem (Geography [GIS]).

